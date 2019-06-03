Bajaj Auto clocks 4.19 lakh unit sales in May 2019, reports 3 percent growth

Bajaj Auto Monday reported 3 percent increase in total sales in May at 4,19, 235 units as against 4,07,044 units in the same month previous year. Motorcycle sales increased 7 percent to 3,65,068 units in the previous month as against 3,42,595 units in May

2018, the company said in a statement. Commercial vehicles sales declined by 16 percent to 54,167 units during the month compared to64, 449 units in the year-ago period, it added. Exports stood at 1,83,411 units in the previous month as against 1,82,419 units in the same month of 2018, an increase of one percent, as per the statement. In the month of April 2019, Platina remained the best selling model by the company with a monthly sales of 67,599 units. On the other hand, the Pulsar 150 was the second best selling model by the company with 57,055 units sold.

Speaking of the company's latest launch, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched in India in April at a price of Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle gets some significant changes over its predecessor along with a bump in power output. The engine on the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder but it now churns out a maximum power output of 40 bhp.

Moreover, the bike now gets a more informative instrument cluster along with USD forks up front. The bike also gets a twin port exhaust set up, all thanks to which the bike sounds much better than before. Bajaj Auto is now gearing up for the launch of its first electric scooter under the Urbanite brand.