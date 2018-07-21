Bajaj Auto betting big on premium bikes in India: What to expect from Bajaj’s KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph partnerships

Pune-based Bajaj Auto tied up with multiple big bike makers like KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph with an aim to do something big in the premium motorcycle space. Now, the latest report on Times of India states that the company aims to become the world's largest premium motorcycle manufacturer in the coming five to ten years. During Bajaj Auto's annual general meet, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto said that building premium bikes was indeed one of the riskiest forays for the brand that it took by joining hands with KTM back in the year 2007. By 2020, Bajaj Auto will start the manufacturing of Husqvarna brand of motorcycles at its production facility at Chakan near Pune. Bajaj says that by having three premium brands like KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph to its side, there will be more number of premium motorcycles rolling out of India than the other countries. Also, the final contract between Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles is also set to be signed in the next few weeks. There have been rumours that the first product expected to roll out from the Bajaj Triumph JV is a mid capacity cruiser.

Talking of the company's future strategies, Bajaj Auto says that it is eyeing the production of 5 lakh units of premium bikes under the KTM and Husqvarna brand at its Chakan plant. Bajaj Auto had earlier announced that it will not venture into the scooter segment and it sticks to the same now as well. However, you can see an electric bike or a scooter rolling out from Bajaj's stable by the year 2020 and these will be sold under the company's Urbanite EV brand. Rajiv Bajaj says that the company took a risk 20 years ago and the choices were, either to make scooters and play safe or take risks and make motorcycles for the world.

Bajaj Auto indeed looks set to do something big in the premium bike space. KTM has been doing well in India under the partnership of Bajaj Auto and the company makes 1 lakh KTM bikes per year at its Chakan plant that represents 40 percent of the Austrian manufacturer's yearly output. KTM's are known to offer high value for money and performance and it is the KTMs that also provide feature loaded and powerful motorcycles to the customers in the respective segment. That said, the hopes from the Husqvarna and Triumph tie-up are also on a high and if Bajaj manages to price these bikes well in the market, for which it has always been known for, it can sure spell trouble for other bike manufacturers in India.

