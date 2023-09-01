scorecardresearch

Bajaj Auto August two-wheeler sales dip 31%

Bajaj has seen a dip in domestic two-wheeler sales in August 2023, having sold 2,85,031 two-wheelers.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
bajaj sales

Bajaj has reported a negative YoY growth in August 2023 with its domestic two-wheeler sales. In August 2023, Bajaj sold a total of 2,85,031 two-wheelers, out of which 1,60,820 units accounted for Domestic sales.

In comparison, Bajaj sold 2,33,838 two-wheelers in the domestic market in August 2022. During the period between April to August 2023, Bajaj sold 8,45,741 units as compared to 7,12,640 two-wheelers sold during the same period last year, registering a growth of 19 percent.

Speaking of exports, Bajaj exported 1,24,211 two-wheelers in August 2023, as compared to 1,21,787 units in August 2022, registering a growth of 2 percent.

During the period between April to August 2023, Bajaj exports stood at 5,97,460 units, a negative growth of 26 percent, as the company exported 8,05,197 units during the same period last year.

Particulars Aug-23 Aug-22 Change %
2-WHEELERS
DOMESTIC 160,820 233,838 -31
EXPORTS 124,211 121,787 2
SUB-TOTAL 285,031 355,625 -20

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 12:35 IST
