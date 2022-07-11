Bajaj announces price hike for Dominar 250 and Pulsar 250

Bajaj has announced a price hike across select models including the Pulsar range, Avenger range, Dominar range, and select commuter motorcycles.

Bajaj has announced a price hike for some of its models in its lineup. The Bajaj Dominar 250 receives the biggest hike at Rs 6,400, giving it a price tag of Rs 1.75 lakh ex-showroom. The Dominar 400 also sees a hike of Rs 1,152, making it Rs 2.23 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj’s Platina 100 Drum commuter motorcycle receives a price hike of Rs Rs 1,978, making it Rs 63,130 ex-showroom, while the Platina 110 Drum receives a hike of Rs 826, making it Rs 66,491 ex-showroom, and the CT100X sees a hike of Rs 845, making it Rs 66,298 ex-showroom.

The Bajaj cruisers also get a price hike. The Bajaj Avenger 220 is now more expensive by Rs 563 and the Avenger 160 by Rs 365, making them Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.12 lakh respectively.

The Pulsar range’s hike includes the Pulsar 125 disc which has gone up by Rs 1,101, Pulsar 150 by Rs 717, Pulsar NS125 by Rs 1,165, NS160 by Rs 896, Pulsar NS200 by Rs 999, RS200 by Rs 1,088, and the Pulsar N250 by Rs 1,299. The Pulsar 250 all-black variants and the Pulsar N160 are not affected by the price hike.