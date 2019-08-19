Bajaj announces free service camps for flood-hit bikes: Organised in these four states

Bajaj Auto has announced free service camps to provide free check-up and service to flood-affected Bajaj bikes starting 19th August to 7th September. The said camps will be conducted at Bajaj Auto dealerships in the flood-impacted towns of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala. Bajaj Auto said in a press statement that the motorcycle owners can reach out to their nearest authorized Bajaj dealership with the flood-affected bikes. The company stated that the dealerships will conduct a thorough check-up followed by engine flushing in case of water ingression into the engine. These services will be provided for free and the dealership will not charge for the cost of check-up, oil change and the cost of parts Engine oil, Oil filter, Air filter and gaskets, if required.

Bajaj Auto said that in order to ensure timely repairs, the company has moved required spare parts as well as additional technicians from Bajaj dealerships in neighboring states to ensure that all Bajaj motorcycles and their riders are back on the road at the earliest. Bajaj dealerships shall also advise Bajaj motorcycle owners in the preparation of insurance claim documents in case of major repairs due to water ingress in the engine

Commenting on the free check up camps, Sarang Kanade, President-Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto said that the severe floods have affected life and livelihood of the fellow countrymen. Bajaj Auto is again standing by its customers and ensuring that that all flood affected Bajaj bikes are made road worthy through are dealerships as quickly as possible so that full mobility is restored to Bajaj motorcycle owners.

That said, if you live in any one of the aforementioned states and your beloved Bajaj is flood-hit, now you know where to head to.