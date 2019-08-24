Back with a Bang! Meet the new 2020 Triumph Daytona 765 Moto2 Limited edition with 130 horses

The Daytona is back, finally! Triumph has put an end to all your prayers and has unveiled the all-new Daytona 765 Moto2 Limited Edition. As the name suggests, the bike is the road-legal version of the company's Moto2 race bike and it's been developed in order to give the customers a taste of what the brand's newly developed 765cc triple-cylinder engine on a racetrack. Being a limited edition model, only 1,530 units of the Daytona 765 Moto2 will be made and it is unclear as of now as to how many of these we will be getting in India. The Moto2 derived engine on the new Daytona 765 is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 130hp and 80Nm.

That said, not only does the engine produces better power output than the Street Triple RS, but the redline has also been increased to 13,250rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission system with track optimised gear ratios. The bike produces an amazing soundtrack as it comes fitted with Moto2 inspired titanium exhaust system. The motor gets five riding modes as well, all of which are fully adjustable. The braking system of the new Daytona comprises of top-spec Brembo Stylema brakes while the suspension is taken care of by Ohlins fully adjustable unit.

The overall design and the frame on the new Daytona 765 Moto2 Limited Edition remains the same compared to its predecessor. A lot of weight-saving has been done to deliver better performance and this has been achieved with the use of full carbon fibre bodywork. At a price of GBP 15,765 or close to Rs 13.90 lakh, the new Daytona 765 Moto2 Limited Edition costs almost the same as some litre-class superbikes on the planet. However, this British supersports justifies its pricing with the top-spec equipment and supreme performance that has set a benchmark in its category.

