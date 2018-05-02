Baahubali superstar Prabhas to ride Triumph Street Triple RS in Saaho: All that we know

Renowned Tollywood actor Prabhas, who played the role of Baahubali in the highly successful Blockbuster film has been recently snapped astride a Triumph Street Triple RS. The actor is currently busy shooting for his next film Saaho in which he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Unlike Baahubali that was a periodic drama, Saaho will be an action thriller and hence, the significance of Triumph Street Triple RS is completely justified in the movie. The new Triumph Street Triple RS can be expected to be involved in one or more action scenes. The bike's larger sibling Speed Triple too is famous for its role in the Hollywood action blockbuster Mission Impossible 2 featuring Tom Cruise.

However, one thing that needs to be noticed is that there is no helmet visible in any of the two pictures shared by Prabhas on Instagram. We hope that the final action sequence with Prabhas is done by the actor wearing a proper helmet so that it does not send out a wrong message to the audience.

The new Triumph Street Triple RS was launched in India last year and it is the most powerful Street Triple till date. The motorcycle in its 2018 iteration has been launched in three variants globally viz S, R and RS. Out of these, while the S is the least powerful, the RS comes as the most power packed. India gets the Street Triple S and the Street Triple RS variants and the mid-spec trim has been given a miss here.

Check out the on-road prices and complete details of the Triumph Street Triple RS right here.

Powering the Triumph Street Triple RS is a 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for producing a maximum power output of 121 bhp along with a peak torque of 77 Nm. Braking on the motorcycle is done with the help of twin 310mm disc brakes up front along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered as standard to offer a more effective braking performance and added safety.

Other features on the Triumph Street Triple RS include a quickshifter, five riding modes, coloured TFT instrumentation and more. If you wish to own a Triumph Street Triple RS in India, you will have to shell out Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India).