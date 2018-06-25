Awesome automobile tech that will leave you stunned: Clip-on helmet speakers, rear-view camera for a bike & more

In this modern age of technology, it is very easy for a small and simple idea to make a big revolution and its simpler for a high-school kid to give his idea the wings to make it become a reality thanks to the many crowdfunding campaigns taking place in the world of internet. Scroll through some of these crowdfunding websites like Kickstarter and you will see an abundance of useless, weird and stupid project ideas and some real revolutionary ones getting major traction. However, convincing the internet to fund your idea is not east and even the world-saving idea can often fail due to the improper presentation of the idea.

Here are some of the best automobile technology ideas that might soon become unicorn start-up companies:

Domio Pro - A revolution in helmet audio & communication:

Speaker for helmets

Domio Sports a start-up firm that created a clip-on helmet audio system called Domio that claims to be one of the most powerful surround sound experience for your motorcycle helmet. The company has already launched and delivered thousands of units across the globe and now is launching its second product, the all-new Domio Pro.

Domio Pro is the advanced version of Domio and now supports voice communication and features wireless noise cancelling Air Mic. The deliveries are expected to start in another 2-3 months. Domio is engineered to transfer sound energy through solid materials (the helmet shell). The company's Vibro-Audio technology sends micro-vibration pulses into the shell of the helmet creating a dome of audio on the inside without giving any feeling of the vibrations. The Domino Pro is a game changer in-helmet audio and communication and can be mounted easily to any helmet either inside or on to the top.

Advanced Programmable Motorcycle Turn Signals

Turn signals for motorcycles

Created by the 12oClockLabs the Advanced Animated Turn Signals for motorcycles is a programmable animated turn signal with many advanced features packed into a compact aftermarket turn signal. Built in the USA, these turn signals offers a total of 24modes of operation including Daytime Running Lights (can be enabled or disabled). The aim of these turn signals is enhance safety while riding. The more eye-catching visibility the better. It is important to catch the eyes of that car or truck driver around you to avoid a collision. These turn signals offer the extra eye-catching visibility that other aftermarket turn signals lack.

These programmable motorcycle turn signals are water and weatherproof and have been tested vigorously. Serious off-road riders will appreciate this feature since bikes often get dropped in creeks or ponds during rough off-road riding.

CrossHelmet - the smart motorcycle helmet with a rear-view camera

Helmet with rearview camera

As we get ready for the future, helmets will be more than just regular life-saving devices. With technology getting smaller, CrossHelmet aims to integrate the helmet with head-up display giving the rider 360° range of vision, sound management, and Bluetooth features to riders. It is the smartest motorcycle helmet ever. CrossHelmet comes with a rear-view camera and gives a wide-view on the visor that eliminates blind spots by giving more road-vision.

CrossHelmet

The display on the visor will further give riding information, navigation and can be synced with the mobile phone. The helmet is DOT certified and meets the safety standards required in each country that we ship to. In order to improve the structural strength of the CrossHelmet, our team has also incorporated variable thickness and advanced architecture in our shell, techniques that are currently used in the automotive racing industry.