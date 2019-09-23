Avan Motors showcases two electric scooter concepts: 200 km range with 60 kmph top-speed

Avan Motors, an electric vehicle start-up, which began operations back in 2015, has showcased two electric scooter concepts at the Pune Motor Show 2019. First of these, is powered by a 72 V 22Ah lithium-Ion battery. Avan motor says that the same is going to provide a range of 80-200 km on a single charge. Not only this but the particular concept will have a top speed of 60 kmph. It comes with 90/90-10 tyres. The second concept showcased at the motor Show comes with a 60 V 35 Ah Lithium-ion battery. This particular model will deliver a range of 50-80 km on a single charge with a top speed of 45 kmph. Both of these models are going to feature disc brakes up-front while drum brakes at the rear.

Speaking on the new concepts, Pankaj Tiwari-India Business Head-Avan Motors, said, "We are thrilled to reveal our new concept e-vehicles through a platform as prestigious as the Pune Motor Show. The team at Avan Motors has left no stone unturned to ideate the perfect combination of best-in-class features and stunning design. We are anticipating positive reviews for both concepts after which we will move on to the production phase. Currently, we are in the R&D phase which will continue until we create a leading-edge product that can disrupt the Indian sustainable mobility space."

Avan Motors' portfolio currently includes three electric scooters. These are namely Xero, Xero+ and TrendE. The company has recently announced its expansion plans in the Indian market. It aims at expanding its reach to 11 new states in the coming months with a focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. At the moment, the company has its presence in 10 cities. It aims at expanding its reach to 100+ dealerships in the near future.