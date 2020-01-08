Avan Motors renamed Nexzu Mobility: To launch Dextro, Dextro Plus electric scooters & ride-sharing service

Electric scooter startup Avan Motors has announced its rebranding and will now be called Nexzu Mobility starting January 2020. Besides a name change, the startup has also said it will be refreshing its logo and product lineup starting with two new electric scooters and three electric bicycles. As part of the brand revamp, the company will be launching Dextro and Dextro Plus soon, along with introducing e-mobility services with a dedicated B2B programme. Under this programme, Nexzu Mobility will offer customised electric mobility solutions for ride-sharing/rental companies, corporates, catering to corporate leasing, corporate purchase, employee preferential programs, and government/private tenders for EVs.

Avan Motors, now called Nexzu Mobility, was established in 2015 and is headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra with a manufacturing facility spread over an area of 22,000 square feet that includes customer display and R&D centres. So far, the company is working with over 60 dealers.

The concept behind the new brand name Nexzu Mobility has been defined as ‘bringing the Next revolution for the Gen Z spirit in U’. Nexzu considers changing the suffix in its name to eMobility as the most critical part of the brand refresh as the underlying idea behind this, it says, is the upcoming expansion of its ambit from an electric two-wheeler brand to a solution-provider in the electric mobility segment.

“It is a pleasure to share our new identity with the world. As Nexzu comes into force, we want to reiterate that customer-centricity will remain at the heart of all our endeavors. We will continue to create innovative new products that will delight our customers – in both B2B and B2C spaces– and subsequently revolutionize the country’s electric mobility space,” Rohit Goidani, Brand Head – Nexzu Mobility, said.

In September last year, Nexzu Mobility showcased two electric scooter concepts at the 2019 Pune Motor Show. While one is powered by a 72 V 22Ah lithium-Ion battery with a claimed range of 80-200 km and a top speed of 60 kph, the other is comes with a 60 V 35 Ah Lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 50-80 km and a top speed of 45 kph.