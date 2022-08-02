Auto Sales July 2022: Bajaj Auto two-wheeler sales up 5% but exports decline

A revival of demand in the rural region, especially for the entry level brands coupled with timely arrival of the monsoons, MSP hikes for kharif crop, easing supply chain constraints and gradual cooling-off in commodity prices has led to the better sales tally in July.

Bajaj Auto’s overall July sales are down 4 percent to 3,54,670 vehicles from 3,69,116 units sold last July but in the two-wheeler segment, the sales stood at 1,64,384 units in the domestic market, up by 5 percent as compared to 1,56,232 units sold in July 2021. Pulsar RS 200 and Dominar 400 brands were amongst the top sellers.

Exports, on the other hand, saw a substantial decline, down 14 percent to 1,50,670 units from 1,74,337 vehicles in the same month last year.

The commercial vehicle segment saw a massive uptick in the domestic sales as the company registered sales for 18,572 units, up by a massive 68 percent as against 11,041 vehicles sold in July last year. Even CV exports suffered and clocked a sharp 23 percent decline to 21,044 from 27,506 last July.

Bajaj Auto had recently reported a net profit of Rs 1,173 crore in Q1 FY2022, up by 11 per cent against its profit from Q1 FY2023. In the first quarter, the Pune-based company sold 3,14,418 units in the domestic market, down by 8 percent on YoY basis. Exports, on the other hand, fell by 10 percent and stood at 5,80,810 as against 6,48,877 units in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s sales remained flat in June at 3,47,007 units as compared to 3,46,136 units in June 2021.

Bajaj Auto said that it has recorded the highest-ever exports of sports bikes in the Latin America region and the exports were led by Dominar and Pulsar brands.