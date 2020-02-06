Auto Expo Components 2020: Steelbird Tyres Launches ‘FLIGHTER’- Shock absorbing two-wheeler tyre

At the ongoing Auto Expo Components 2020, Steelbird Tyres, India’s premier brand of 2-wheeler tyres has launched 'Flighter’, an all-new range of tyres at the Auto Expo 2020.

Steelbird says that the Flighter offers a wide array of advantages to the customer. It absorbs the shock loads caused due to road irregularities and dampens the vibrations quickly. The Flighter comes with high coefficient friction along with good abrasion resistance, the newly launched series embodies. Manufactured and R&D at Steelbird, the Flighter range of tyres best adapts to Indian road conditions. These tyres with uniform wear reduce tyre skid and vibrations due to road irregularities while their innovative tread pattern is designed to find the right grip even on wet roads.

Customers have both the options of tube-less and tube-type tyres for their motorcycles and scooters. Steelbird is promoting the Flighter series on 4 USPs – Durability, Good Abrasion Resistance, Safety and customer-friendly pricing.

On the launch of Flighter, Manav Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird, said “Flighter series is robustly designed to absorb the shock loads caused due to road irregularities, dampness, and vibrations of heavy vehicles. With a higher Coefficient of Friction, Flighter is all set to make every road ride in India, safe and efficient.”