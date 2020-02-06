Auto Expo Components 2020: Bybre brings to India new family of brake callipers with stylistic look

Celebrating 10 years of the incarnation of the brand, Bybre has brought a host of brake callipers with new stylistic design at the Auto Expo Components 2020. On display is a new two-piston and single-piston floating callipers with a diameter of 2x26mm are comes with an arrow set in the B of BYBRE. This design feature is reminiscent of the new family of brake callipers. Both these calipers are available in various diameters.

Among the new technical solutions adopted to favour the integration design/function there is the position of the connection and bleed studs, inclined to be more protected from shocks and at the same time to have a design with simple lines, but with character, which make the calliper easier to clean. A technical feature of the new callipers is the possibility to choose between improved ventilation(leaving the opening of the bridge free for airflow) and aesthetic customization using the canopy available in different colours.

The BYBRE family of callipers, in addition to the two presented at the Show and the single-piston calliper with 32mm or 34mm diameter floating calliper already in the range, will soon be enriched with a new radial 4-piston calliper, also revised in aesthetics. The new products are aimed at supporting the path of Indian motorcycles evolution, with greater attention to design, appealing to a growing number of riders in India that are looking for the motorcycle not only as a mean of transport but more and more as a status symbol.

The Indian market for motorcycle is evolving with more attention to design and performances. Also, India is a hub for manufacturing motorcycle for the rest of the world. The brakes are evolving to meet the demand of more appealing design and improved performances. BYBRE has become the market leader for disc brakes in India thanks to the engineering and product leadership. The aim is to continue in this path: be ahead of the trends and confirm BYBRE leadership position. Moreover, BYBRE would like to become the best choice for all manufacturers willing to build in India and export to the rest of the world.