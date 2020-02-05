Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki announces updation of lineup to BS6 compliance, showcases Katana 1000

Automobile markets around the world are all about electric mobility these days and so is the 2020 Auto Expo with a host of electric two-wheelers set to break cover. But Suzuki has offered a glimmer of hope in the form of Suzuki Katana 1000. The motorcycle was first unveiled at Intermot 2018 and now it breaks cover at 2020 Auto Expo in India. It is expected to launch by the end of this year.

Suzuki launched its first BS-VI product in India in January and today the manufacturer has announced updating of it entire domestic lineup. Additionally, Suzuki pavilion will also allow visitors to experience the products and make bookings on the spot as well. Suzuki aims for a 4.2% market share by end 2019-20 FY. In the period from April-December 2019, Suzuki stands at the fifth position in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Suzuki Katana moniker was first used on a motorcycle back in 1981 and the latest iteration is based on the GSX-S1000 naked sports motorcycle. If and when launched in India, it will be positioned above the GSX-S1000. The two motorcycles share the powertrain - Suzuki’s K5. Expect a price tag of about Rs 13-14 lakh on the Katana.

Two new iterations of Suzuki’s 250cc platform - a cruiser and an adventure bike - were expected at the expo, however, neither have made it to reality yet. We rode Suzuki's 250 range - the Gixxer SF 250 and 250 - and were left rather impressed with that engine. The two segments are booming in India, especially the entry-level ADV motorcycles with the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan, Hero XPulse 200, BMW G310 GS and the recently-launched KTM 390 Adventure. It will be interesting to experience Suzuki’s contenders in the space.