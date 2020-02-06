Auto Expo 2020: Okinawa Cruiser electric scooter with 120km range unveiled

Okinawa has unveiled the Cruiser electric scooter in India at the Auto Expo 2020. The Okinawa Cruiser is a maxi scooter and designed in India. It boasts a Li-ion battery that promises a 120km range. There is a 4kWh Li-ion swappable battery on offer while the top speed is 100kmph. An all-digital dash with the connected scooter tech too is available. Okinawa intends to launch the Cruiser scooter in India by third quarter of 2020. There are disc brakes on both ends with regenerative braking dialed in. The charging time is quoted as 2-3 hours and this is with a fast charger. The vehicle's proportions make it a one-of-a-kind in our market, especially since it's electric as well.

Express Drives has exclusively learnt that the company wants to refine the vehicle further before it's market launch. By refine, we mean, they intend to increase the range as well as top speed. A source tells us that this vehicle will have a few more features before it makes it market debut. 80 per cent localisation is available currently with more expected by the market launch.

It was disappointing to note that the Oki100 motorcycle wasn't displayed. Okinawa though wants to save the excitement for a later date. Perhaps a launch in 2-3 months can be expected. The company intends to price the vehicle at Rs 1 lakh or less. There definitely is a market for the same as was proven by the Revolt RV400 a few months ago.

Apart from the Cruiser, Okinawa also showcased it's entire Li-ion range of scooters. These are low speed but it looks like Okinawa is ready to make the transition from lead acid to Li-ion. No prices were announced but expect a slight increase.