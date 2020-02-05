Auto Expo 2020: Top motorcycles, scooters unveiled – Suzuki Katana, Hero’s first electric bike & more

2020 Auto Expo is set to open gates on the 7th of February but before you prepare to head to the Expo Mart, here's what to look forward to. We've put together lists of top unveils at the expo today, find the links to them below. Here, we'll focus on the two-wheelers unveiled at the venue today. The highlight for two-wheelers today was Suzuki Motorcycle India showcasing the Katana while announcing that its entire lineup has been updated to BS-VI compliance. More news comes from Hero Electric which took the wraps off its first electric bike and two other interesting products.

Suzuki at Auto Expo 2020

Suzuki Katana 1000 is on showcase at the 2020 Auto Expo and is definitely makes heading to the Suzuki pavilion worth it. The moniker was first used on a bike back in 1981 and now makes a comeback on this naked motorcycle. It shares its engine with the Suzuki GSX-S1000. Suzuki are in the process of assessing whether Katana makes its launch in India. If it does, it will be launched as a CKD unit. Expect it to carry a price tag of about Rs 12-14 lakh with its launch likely by next year.

Suzuki announced that all of its domestic market two-wheelers have been upgraded to BS-VI compliant. SMIPL also displays MotoGP concept colour models of Gixxer 250 and Burgman Street.

Hero Electric at Auto Expo 2020

Hero Electric took the wraps off three new products that include an electric bike, an electric trike and another electric scooter with Internet connectivity. Hero Electric will be launching the new electric motorcycle by the end of this year.

Hero electric motorcycle AE-47 has a claimed range of 160 km and a top speed of 85 km/h. The bike gets an all-digital instrument cluster along with features like keyless access, mobile charger, reverse assist and cruise control as well.

High-speed scooter AE-55 with a top speed of 55 km/h. With a claimed charging time of 4 hours, the Hero electric AE-29 claims a range of 80 km per charge. The scooter gets connected features and a dedicated mobile application as well. The electric scooter gets Bluetooth connectivity, digital instrument cluster, walk assist, reverse function and anti-theft smart lock.

Also read:

Auto Expo 2020: Biggest car launches and unveils

Auto Expo 2020: Stunning Tata HBX SUV and Sierra Concept vehicles explained

Hero Electric trike internally called AE-3 gets a gyroscopic stability feature with an auto-balance park switch. This one offers a maximum range of 100 km while the top speed is 80 km/h. In terms of features, this one gets walk assist, reverse assist, dedicated mobile application, real-time tracking and geofencing. The trike is powered by a 250W motor that is equipped with a 48V/3kWh lithium battery.