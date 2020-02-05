Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric unveils its first electric bike AE-47 alongside high-speed e-scooter and trike!

Hero Electric has unveiled three two-wheelers at the Auto Expo 2020. To start off with, the company has taken the wraps off its first electric motorcycle that is named as AE-47. The production-ready electric bike was snapped a few days back. As the company's line up is currently limited to low-speed scooters only, the recently unveiled electric bike will open access to a wider audience for the brand. The said Hero electric motorcycle has a claimed range of upto 160 km and the top speed is pegged at 85 kmph. Acceleration time from 0 to 60 kmph takes 9 seconds. The bike gets an all-digital instrument cluster along with features like keyless access, mobile charger, reverse assist and cruise control as well. In terms of competition, the Hero electric motorcycle will go up against its only rival - the Revolt RV 400 in the segment.

Talking of the company's high speed scooter AE-55 with a top speed of 55 kmph. With a claimed charging time of 4 hours, the Hero electric AE-29 claims a range of 80 km per charge. The scooter gets connected features and a dedicated mobile application as well. The electric scooter gets Bluetooth connectivity, digital instrument cluster, walk assist, reverse function and anti theft smart lock.

Last, Hero Electric trike that is named as AE-3. This one gets a self-standing gyroscopic stability feature with auto balance park switch. This one offers a maximum range of 100 km while the top speed is 80 kmph. In terms of features, this one gets walk assist, reverse assist, dedicated mobile application, real-time tracking and geofencing. The trike is powered by a 250W motor that is equipped with a 48V/3kWh lithium battery.

For the detailed Auto Expo 2020 coverage, keep watching this space and subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.