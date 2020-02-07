Auto Expo 2020: Electric vehicle start-ups steal the show on the second day

Even as country's top two-wheeler manufacturers, including Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Bajaj Auto, stayed away from the Auto Expo this year, the gap was filled by at least a dozen electric two-wheelers start-ups, who showcased their upcoming products despite demand for such vehicles remaining low, owing to lack of optimum charging stations and high acquisition costs.

Several experts FE spoke to said that since the vehicles are not made in India, the local start-ups import parts and assemble them, without actually needing huge investments and a manufacturing plant. As per industry data, there are over 40 small scale electric two-wheeler start-ups in India, which make low range scooters suited for short distance commute.

The display of electric two-wheelers comes at a time when they account for less than 0.5% of the total vehicles sold annually, as lack of charging stations and poor range fail to attract buyers. Moreover, government's subsidy scheme (FAME) does not include those for personal buyers.

Manufacturers, however, were sure that the demand would pick up if there are more products in the market and a gradual establishment of the charging infrastructure. While several Chinese players showcased their two-wheelers with a range of upto 80 kms, the ones which turned heads were the small Indian start-ups like EeVe India, Okinawa Scooters, Evolet India, Devot Motors and Nahak Motors.

EeVe India unveiled two e-bikes Tesero and Forseti, which are scheduled to hit the Indian markets by June 2020. Harsh Didwania, co-founder & director said that Tesero and Forseti will bring a balance between highly advanced technology and the ecological health. "The automobile market is going through a massive transition and I am confident that our latest offerings will generate excitement," Didwania said.

Okinawa Scooter displayed e-scooters Lite and PraisePro, with a claimed range of 60 kms and 110 kms. Jeetender Sharma, managing director & founder, Okinawa said that electric vehicle industry is still very nascent in India and there are many speculations and myths associated with their performance when compared with petrol-run vehicles.

"Each product is determined to breaking these myths and proving the equal efficiency of EVs to users," Sharma said.

Devot Motors — a company founded in 2019 — had on display its first prototype electric motorcycle, which it claims will deliver a 100 kmph top speed, and a range of 200km. Electric two-wheelers are costlier by an estimated 40% compared to the conventional ones as batteries and lithium ion cells — a major component of the battery — is imported by all the manufacturers, making the vehicle costlier than the global standards. Batteries account for over 40% of the total vehicle cost.

While the government provides subsidy for two wheelers under the FAME II scheme, manufacturers say the conditions which make the vehicles eligible for the incentive are too stringent to be met. Two-wheeler makers said the conditions under the first phase — from April 2015 to March 2019 — were much simpler, as it did not have tighter rules pertaining to minimum range, top speed and minimum acceleration. As a result, only about 6,500 electric two-wheelers were registered and sold in the April-December 2019 period as against over 75,000 units registered last year, data shared by society of manufacturers of electric vehicles (SMEV) show.