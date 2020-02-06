Auto Expo 2020: EeVe unveils Forseti high-speed electric scooter & Tesoro electric bike

EeVe India has unveiled its two new products at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The new Forseti electric scooter boasts of a retro design language and from some angles, it may come across as a Vespa to you. The Forseti electric scooter will have a range of over 100 km. When it comes to the top speed, the scooter can achieve 60-70 kmph. On the other hand, the Tesero electric bike has a range of 120 km and when it comes to top speed, the figure ranges between 90 to 100 kmph. The two products will be launched in the Indian market in the coming months in this year only.

The company is targeting a sub Rs 1 lakh price bracket for its newly unveiled electric vehicles and hence, one can expect to see a competitive figure. This year's Auto Expo is mainly about electric vehicles and EVs have dominated the two-wheeler segment as well. EeVe is offering a five-year warranty on its products in order to make people believe in the brand.

Commenting on the launch, Harsh Didwania, Co-founder and Director said that as an exclusive two wheeler brand start up, the company is very excited in showcasing its latest offerings. The company says that it understands the pain points of the Indian consumer as well as the environmental situation in our country. Considering all these aspects, the brand has designed Tesero and Forseti to bring a balance between highly advanced technology and the ecological health of the world.

He further added that the Indian automobile market is going through a massive transition and the brand is confident that its latest offerings will generate excitement among the customers and EeVe will get a positive response from the market.

