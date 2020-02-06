Auto Expo 2020: Aprilia SXR 160 unveiled – launch in third quarter this year

2020 Auto Expo is now only a day away from a formal opening ceremony on 7th February. Automotive manufacturers have had the chance to introduce new vehicles on the two days leading up to the expo, including Piaggio which today introduced the Aprilia SXR160 in India. The SXR 160 boasts large dimensions and crosses into the maxi scooter category. It’ll come in two engine options - 160cc and 125cc, and a total of four colour options.

The other highlights of Aprilia’s presence at the expo are the new SR160, limited edition Vespa Racing Sixties, and Vespa facelifts - Vespa Red, SXL and VXL. These scooter will be launched in the second quarter of this year, followed by the SXR in the third quarter.

The SXR 160 will come with LED lighting, glove box with split glove box with USB charging in the front, fully digital instrument cluster anti-lock braking system, dark chrome embellishment. It will be available in four colours - red, blue, white and black. Customers can also choose from various accessories, including connectivity, mobile docking system, helmets and apparel.

SR160

Piaggio has also showcased the Vespa Elettrica at the 2020 Auto Expo. The unit on display is the European edition of the scooter and so far, there is no word on whether it will be launched in India. The scooter has a fully digital instrument cluster and also features connectivity.

Vespa Elettrica.

Two motorcycles at the Piaggio pavilion at the expo - the Moto Guzzi V85 TT and RSV4 1100 - make a visit to the expo almost necessary because they look absolutely fantastic.

About electric mobility in India, Piaggio India managing director and CEO Diego Graffi says that with the growing changes in the electric two-wheeler ecosystem Piaggio India is in the process of introducing innovative electric mobility solutions in India keeping the local consumer in mind. The manufacturer is exploring multiple platform for designing electric mobility solutions for India.