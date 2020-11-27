Augmented reality-based TVS ARIVE app launched for Apache RR310, RTR 200 4V: Key features explained!

The TVS A.R.I.V.E app will first be making its foray with a module on the brand's flagship models namely Apache RR310 and Apache RTR 200 4V after which it will make its way into the entire range of TVS products.

By:Updated: Nov 27, 2020 1:16 PM

 

Taking one more step ahead in terms of offering a better experience of exploring two-wheelers, TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of A.R.I.V.E smartphone application. The biggest highlight of this app is that it allows an in-depth product exploration and purchase experience using AR (Augmented Reality) technology. The TVS A.R.I.V.E app will first be making its foray with a module on the brand’s flagship models namely Apache RR310 and Apache RTR 200 4V after which it will make its way into the entire range of TVS products. The TVS A.R.I.V.E app will offer an independent module for every TVS bike and scooter, which can be downloaded by users as per their preference and interest.

Watch our BS6 TVS Apache RR310 video review:

Each module is then further divided into three different modes – Place to explore (AR-based), Scan a real bike (AR based) and the 3D mode (for non-AR compatible devices). Each mode offers multiple hotspots that highlight the critical features through an X-ray vision of the vehicle and this is also supported by a detailed description, videos, animations, and a lot more. In addition, the application provides the Sell Through Process option for last-mile connectivity and through this, users can schedule a test ride, locate the nearest dealer, or book their vehicle online.

Video | BS6 TVS Apache RR310 instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity features explained

Now digging into more details, the Place to explore mode creates an augmented experience of the real vehicle by positioning the virtual 3D model of it in the AR world. The virtual vehicle can be placed on any horizontal flat surface, which allows the user to have a 360-degree view by moving around it, or by performing swipe gestures to rotate it on the screen. Moreover, users can zoom in and zoom out the model or move the camera closer to the surface for a more precise and in-depth view. Next up, the Scan a real bike mode is a combination of real objects, and AR in which users can scan a real vehicle by holding the device in front of it. Once detected, it highlights the different features of the vehicle by pulsating hotspots on it, tapping on which users will get the x-ray vision of the functionality, and detailed explanation through audio-visual and textual format.

Last but certainly not the least, the 3D mode on the TVS A.R.I.V.E app will be available for both AR & Non-AR supported devices. Non-AR supporting devices will basically have only the 3D mode functionality where users will be able to rotate the vehicle 360-degree along with zoom in and out functionality. In order to highlight the key features of the motorcycle, users can click on the pulsating hotspot enable icon, which will activate the key features on it, and provide audio-visual, and textual information. Moreover, here, the user can experience an aerial view of the vehicle using the camera option.

