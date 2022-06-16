Atumobile’s Vader e-bike gets ARAI approval

The new cafe racer model, which is to be manufactured at the company’s Patancheru (Telangana) facility, comes with a 2.4 kWh battery pack, a tubular chassis, LED indicator and tail lamp.

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle start-up Atumobile said it has received ARAI’s approval for its AtumVader e-bike, which will mark the stepping stone for its launch in the market.

AtumVader is claimed to be the country’s first high-speed electric cafe racer, designed, produced, and manufactured in India, while as much as 90 per cent of the vehicle is made from indigenously sourced components.

“With the increasing demand for sustainable living and durable vehicles, we always keep our customers’ safety and cost-effective pricing in mind. While keeping the electric bike’s safety features in mind, AtumVader has specially curated safety switches and high-end tires for off-road use as well,” said Vamsi G Krishna, MD, Atumobile.

The company says it has already received positive response regarding its previous vehicle Atum 1.0, to over 1,000 customers. “With this latest version AtumVader, we hope to see a growth trajectory in our EV (electric vehicle) business,” added Krishna.

The e-motorcycle offers the features such as a hub motor with a 2.4 kWh battery pack that allows the two-wheeler to go up to 100km on a single charge with a top speed of 65kmph.

Moreover, it has no clutch and does not require a leg brake and a rider can simply use their hands to accelerate.