Attention! Honda H’ness CB350 recalled for potential transmission issues

The affected part will be replaced free of cost. Our source tells us that the repair job will take less than 90 minutes to be completed.

By:March 13, 2021 1:12 PM

The Honda H’ness has won the hearts of us Indians. Apart from that ludicrous nameplate, everything else about the Honda H’ness CB350 is palatable. We loved it and even so during the comparison with close rival, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Potential customers have to deal with a 45 days waiting period to get their hands on the Honda H’ness. Amid this, the company has released a statement that the motorcycle is being recalled. Vehicles manufactured between November 25 – December 12, 2020 are affected. Honda claims that during its internal tests, it was found that a different grade material than specified was used in the counter shaft 4th gear of the transmission. While no issues have been reported so far, prolonged usage will result in a defect and hence the bikes are being recalled. The recall campaign begins from March 23, 2021.

The affected part will be replaced free of cost. Our source tells us that the repair job will take less than 90 minutes to be completed. Given the fact that this motorcycle is sold from the Big Wing dealerships, only associated service centres will handle the repair job. These are far and few as of now. Make sure to book your appointment in advance before heading to the dealerships. Honda’s website also allows customers to check if their motorcycle is part of the recall or not.

These days, manufacturers have been proactive in informing customers about any future issues with their cars or bikes. Even after the vehicle is sold, sample pieces are often checked for tolerance, defect or longevity by the factory. During these tests, if some issue is reported by the testing team then it is escalated and delivered vehicles are called back to fix these potential problems. HMSI last year had also recalled the newly-launched Honda Activa 125, and few other models.

