Ather’s new ride mode offers a better real-world range

Ather Energy has introduced their latest OTA update, Atherstack Cylon, for both Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters. At the moment there are four ride modes available — Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp but the new SmartEco replaces Eco and strikes a balance between efficiency and performance. The earlier Eco mode was restrictive and would not offer enough juice for overtaking or even riding up an incline.

The SmartEco mode controls the acceleration and top speed based on the riding conditions, with or without a pillion rider, and even riding style. The new algorithm ensures that the optimum amount of power is available while keeping a check on the battery level and achieving real-world range or as Ather calls it TrueRange.

According to Ather Energy, the real-world range can be achieved with a single rider, covering a distance of at least 10 km and of course, using the SmartEco mode the entire time. In this way, it balances performance and range without forcing the rider to change the ride modes to Ride or Sport.

To make it user-friendly, this mode shows a power display bar on the 7-inch LCD instrument cluster. If it’s blue in colour then it means that there’s enough power available and when it turns red then the rider should ease off the throttle due to limited power.

To avail or receive this SmartEco update, the Ather 450X and 450 Plus scooters must have installed the latest Atherstack software and the customers have to opt for the Ather connect Pro subscription plan.

In terms of mechanical upgrades, it all remains the same. Both the Ather 450X and 450 Plus are powered by a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery with the former churning out 6kWh and the latter 5.4kWh peak power.

