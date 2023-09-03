scorecardresearch

Ather sells 8062 electric scooters in August with updated 450 range

Monthly sales value of Ather and all electric two-wheeler manufacturers post June 2023, when FAME II norms were revised.

Written by Express Drives Desk
ather 450s ride and handling

Ather Energy posted a total monthly sales volume of 8,062 in August 2023 as opposed to 6,410 units sold in August last year. This translated to a YoY growth of 25.77%. In July this year, the company recorded a sales volume of 7,858 units which has resulted in a MoM growth of 2.6 percent.

Ather August 2023 sales

That said, Ather couldn’t match the volume it sold in May this year. The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) startup recorded its highest-ever monthly sales volume of 15,256 units in May. Sales have significantly declined post implementation of the revised FAME II norms.

August 2023August 2022YoY changeJuly 2023MoM change
Ather monthly sales volume8,062 units6,410 units25.77%7,858 units2.6%
Ather August 2023 sales

The electric scooter manufacturer recently introduced an updated 450 series including 450S, 450X (with a 2.9kWh battery) and 450X (with a 3.7 kWh battery). Along with the new launches, Ather also introduced a new brand campaign– Quick. Quicker. Ather. The company also established seven new experience centres in August. With this Ather now operates a total of 147 experience centres across the country.

Speaking on the sales in August, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “August was an exciting month for Ather, as we announced the launch of the new 450 Series of scooters. This launch allows us to reach a wider range of customers as we now have 3 products on the 450 platform at different price segments”.

He further added, “Since the launch, we have seen a spike in pre-orders for the new scooters. The production of the 450S and 450X (2.9 kWh) has been ramped up slowly and is expected to be at full throttle this month. With the refreshed product portfolio increasing customer accessibility to our scooters and the festive season kicking off, we are confident of capturing a larger market share in the coming months.”

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 12:47 IST
