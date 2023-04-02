Ather sells 11,754 units in March 2023, expects momentum to continue

Ather claims that the sales figures were despite a soft initial six months at the beginning of the financial year.

Bangalore-based electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy registered sales of 11,754 units in March 2023, registering a robust year-on-year growth of 353 percent. During the financial year, Ather recorded sales of 82,146 units.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “At Ather, we witnessed significant growth, with retail sales of 82,146 vehicles. This is despite a very soft first 6 months in this FY on account of chip shortage that severely limited our production volumes. We close this year strongly with 11,754 units delivered in March, a 353 percent year-on-year growth, and we expect this momentum to continue in FY24.”

Also Read BS6 phase 2 RDE norms: All you need to know

He added, “We also expanded our retail footprint by 4X this year, from 30 stores to 116 now. For faster adoption of EVs, Ather set up an additional 911 public fast-charging points in FY23 and now has 1224 grids across the country, making it India’s largest fast-charging network for two-wheelers. Last month, we also partnered with Southern Railways to set up charging stations across 10 MRTS and suburban stations in Chennai.”