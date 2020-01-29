India’s quickest electric scooter Ather 450X launched

Tiger Global, Flipkart-backed electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Tuesday said that it has unveiled an advanced performance and intelligent electric scooter Ather 450X. The scooter comes with brand new features, advanced 4G connectivity and an innovative ownership model which cost Rs 99,000 (Bengaluru) up front and a monthly subscription charge. The company has redefined the ownership and purchase models for Ather 450X scooter. The two-wheeler will be offered with flexible varianting options. This will enable customers the flexibility to switch between performance packs as well as receive free battery replacement in the event of battery degradation, ensuring consistent performance throughout the registered life of the scooter.

Customers can switch between two performance pack options — Pro and Plus. Each pack has been designed to offer a variety of smart and connected features and riding capabilities. Owners will no longer be limited to a fixed variant.

Under the new ownership model, the upfront cost of Ather 450X will be Rs 99,000 (ex-Bengaluru) along with a monthly subscription of Rs 1,699 for Plus and Rs 1,999 for Pro. In Delhi and Maharashtra, Ather 450X owners may also benefit from the EV subsidy offered by the states, which is currently an additional amount of approximately Rs 14,500 and Rs 5,000, respectively, said a press release. —Fe Bureau

The scooter is a significant step-up from Ather 450 with improvements across multiple key parameters. Ather 450X comes with a new design philosophy and is quicker, more intelligent than its predecessor and comes in three new colours: Grey, Green and White. The scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium ion battery, and it has four riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride and Sport, Ather is introducing a new high performance mode, ‘Warp’. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds in the Warp mode, making it the quickest electric scooter in its category and the perfect choice to navigate through city traffic.

Ather’s exclusive invite campaign saw thousands of pre-orders coming in from more than 300 cities. Based on its success, Ather will be offering a referral programme for customers so that they can share the benefits of pre-ordering Ather 450X with their friends and family. With the demand pouring in, Ather will be rapidly expanding its operations to all key markets through retail partnerships, which will offer test rides and after-sales service across India. Like Chennai and Bengaluru, Ather will equip other key markets with multiple fast charging Ather Grid points and Ather experience centres, prior to the deliveries planned in Q3 of 2020. To ease the public charging experience, Ather Grid will be available at locations like malls, cafes, supermarkets and tech parks.

Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder, Ather Energy, said: “With Ather 450, we wanted to build a vehicle that breaks the mould of what an EV can do in India. Over the last year and a half, the scooters on the road have provided tremendous data and our online community is active with thousands of members. With over 6 million KM of on-road data from our existing riders and the invaluable feedback from our community, we have built Ather 450X which raises the bar on almost every key metric.”

“With Ather 450X we have changed the ownership model and reduced the upfront payout for the scooter while also reducing the battery replacement cost to virtually nothing. This has been a major impediment to EV adoption and our new monthly subscription packs address it,” Mehta added.