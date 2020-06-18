Ather introduces smartphone-like dark mode update for its 450 electric scooter

The Dark mode update not only brings in a better viewing experience of the instrument console at night but also helps the rider save his riding preferences, most notably the modes.

Somewhere in 2018, we were introduced to a brand new electric two-wheeler company called Ather. On the day of their launch press conference, the website nearly crashed with the kind of response and the number of people who logged in. Not content with its laurels and the widespread appreciation, the brand as promised has been rolling out updates to its scooter. While the earlier ones were about introducing features like guide-me-home lights, Eco mode as well as realtime efficiency indicator, the recent one is mostly cosmetic. Called the Dark Mode, this is similar to how your smartphone adopts a darker theme at night to help you see the menu options properly. Not only this, Ather has also dialled in a much more responsive keyboard. At the same time, one can also save the riding mode preference they have chosen so that they don’t have to go again and choose it.

Ather says that this is the seventh OTA update for the 450 scooters. It is nice to see this happening as, before the Ather, there weren’t any other such two-wheelers in the Indian market. The scooter essentially has become more like a smartphone that receives an OS upgrade every time the manufacturer decides to update its ecosystem. The Ather 450 electric scooter according to the company, has an 80kmph top speed. It also has a 0-40kmph time of 3.9s while the range is claimed to be around 55-75km. Ather also recently introduced an updated version of the 450. It is called the 450X. There is 6kW peak power on offer, 0-40kmph time of 3.3s, 80kmph top speed and 85km range.

Ather offers its scooters with a subscription model. At present, Ather is present in Chennai and Bengaluru. The Dark mode update has been rolled out for both these cities. Ather also has plans to expand to other regions in India.

