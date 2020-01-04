Ather Energy to expand footprint with Space stores: To launch in Hyderabad next

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy, as a part of its expansion plan, will set up its flagship stores — Ather Space — in Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune, among other tier-I cities. This has come on the heels of the Hero MotoCorp- and Tiger Global-backed firm signing an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to build a new Rs 600-crore factory spread over 400,000 sq ft in Hosur. To fast-track this expansion, Ather was inviting dealer partners to set up these centres in these cities, the company said on Friday. The automaker will design the retail space and experience for its dealer partners.

The company said these centres would allow prospective consumers to test ride and get hands-on with Ather’s intelligent and connected product portfolio. It currently operates Ather Space in Bengaluru and Chennai. Following a good response to its popular scooter, Ather 450, the company will expand its public charging network — Ather Grid — in all metros in the coming months. Each city will receive fast-charging points prior to the delivery of vehicles. Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, said: “Intelligent electric vehicles are a new category for which the traditional retail model doesn’t really work. We have spent the last couple of years pioneering a new model in Chennai and Bengaluru, which is focused on experience. We are now looking for dealers and partners to expand across the country in a short period of time. It is an opportunity for us and the partners to prepare for the next phase of the automobile revolution and invest in skill development and employment for a new breed of retail professionals.”

The company has recently signed a pact with Tamil Nadu government to set up a greenfield manufacturing plant at Hosur. The facility will house electric two-wheelers manufacturing and also Ather’s lithium-ion battery, which is considered to be a key area of focus for the company. Though the company did not disclose the investments, sources in the know said Ather will be making over Rs 600 crore into the facility.