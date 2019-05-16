Ather Energy starts fast charging network installation in Chennai: 50+ charging points by 2019 end

Ather Energy has announced the installation of its fast-charging network, Ather Grid in Chennai in which the company will be entering with its products starting June this year. The company said in a press statement that Chennai will see 50 to 55 Ather Grid points up and running by the end of the year. The fast charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers and this facility will be offered for free till the end of the year. Chennai has 7 active fast charging Ather Points installed and is the second city in India to have Ather’s charging network. The company has already partnered with multiple cafes, restaurants, tech parks, malls and gyms to reduce range anxiety and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in Chennai. The charging stations can be found at Forum Vijaya mall, AtWorks and Bikes and Burgers along with some other restaurants.

With the installation of the charging network, Ather Energy officially makes entry into the Chennai market with product launches set to take place next month. Following Ather Grid, the city will have its own experience centre - Ather Space - and pre-orders for Chennai will open in June. In the meantime, consumers can express pre-order interest on the company’s website to get early access to test rides and priority deliveries. The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time. Ather Energy in its accelerated expansion phase targets to set-up 6500 charging points across the country by 2022.

Commenting on this, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer said that Ather Grid has seen steady adoption in Bengaluru and the company believes that accessible charging infrastructure is critical before launching the products in any market the company enters. Ather Energy has already signed up with multiple partners and will add 50 charging points by the end of the year. Chennai was a natural choice for its expansion as the auto hub of the country and as the birthplace of Ather in IIT Madras. He further adds that the brand is working on setting-up the charging network and its experience centre - Ather Space - in time for the launch of the Ather 450 in the coming weeks.