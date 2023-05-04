Ather Energy sells 8,182 e-scooters in April 2023: 450X gets a price cut

EV Sales April 2023: Ather Energy sold 8,182 electric scooters in India last month, recording a 117 percent YoY growth, thanks to a low base. However, on an MoM basis, its sales dipped by a massive 30 percent.

Ather Energy has revealed its sales figures for the month of April 2023. This Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up managed to sell 8,182 units in the domestic market last month, recording a YoY growth of 117 percent, thanks to a low base. However, on an MoM basis, its sales have dipped by 30 percent. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Ather Energy April 2023 Sales: YoY vs MoM comparison

Time period April’23 April’22 YoY Growth March’23 MoM Growth EV Sales 8,182 3,779 117% 11,754 -30%

Ather Energy sold 8,182 electric scooters in April 2023, recording a 116 percent YoY growth but a 30 percent MoM decline in sales. In April 2022, its domestic sales stood at 3,779 units while in March this year, the company sold 11,754 units. According to the company, there has been a dip in e-scooter’s sales due to the uncertainty around the FAME policy and its cascading impact.

New Ather 450X introduced: Prices reduced

Ather Energy recently revamped its portfolio with the introduction of new variants for the 450X. The Ather 450X is now offered in two trim levels with prices ranging from Rs 98,183 to Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (including state government subsidies). While their mechanicals remains unchanged and they are claimed to offer a riding range of 146 km per charge, the base variant misses out on hi-tech features.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “We delivered 8,182 scooters in April, registering 117% year-on-year growth. There has been a dip in sales this month when compared to March ‘23 due to the uncertainty around FAME policy and its cascading impact.”

He further added, “We continue to see a steady rise in demand across the country, and we are increasing our retail footprint to cater to the demand. Currently, we have 120 retail stores across 87 cities and over 1300 Ather Grid fast chargers.”

