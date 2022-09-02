Ather August 2022 Sales: Ather Energy sold 6,410 electric scooters in August 2022, recording a massive 297 per cent YoY growth. This is also the company’s highest-ever monthly sales figure yet.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Ather Energy, has revealed its sales figures for the month of August 2022. The company managed to sell 6,410 electric scooters in India last month, registering a massive 297 per cent YoY growth. While Ather’s August 2021 wholesales figures aren’t available for a YoY comparison, it’s worth mentioning that the EV maker has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in August 2022.

Moreover, when compared on an MoM basis, the company’s sales jumped by 168 per cent as in July 2022, its sales stood at 2,389 units. Ather Energy recently rolled out the 50,000th electric scooter from its manufacturing facility. The company commenced its India operations in June 2018 and it took 50 months to achieve this feat.

Ather Energy rolls out 50,000 electric scooters in four years

While the production of the first 10,000 units took Ather 35 months, the last 10,000 units in the run to 50,000 electric scooter milestones were done in just two months. Commenting on the development, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We have registered the highest ever monthly sales figures, delivering 6410 scooters to our customers.”

He further added, “The demand has always been strong, but we’ve been grappling with supply chain constraints. It is now that all the hard work on ramping up the supply chain is beginning to pay off, and we see growth in our production numbers. This growing momentum in production will ease the waiting period for deliveries, and that coupled with the ongoing distribution footprint expansion sets us up well for a great festive season.”

