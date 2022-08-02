Ather July 2022 Sales: Ather Energy sold 2,389 electric scooters in July 2022, recording a 24 per cent YoY growth. The company recently also launched the Gen 3 version of the Ather 450X at a starting price of Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Ather Energy, has revealed its sales figures for the month of July 2022. The company managed to sell 2,389 electric scooters in India last month. Ather registered a 24 per cent YoY growth in July 2022 as in the same period last year, its sales stood at 1,926 units.

However, when compared on an MoM basis, Ather’s sales declined by 26 per cent as in June 2022, it sold 3,231 electric scooters. According to Ather Energy, the company’s majority sales in July 2022 happened in the last ten days as its production line was shut for a couple of weeks to facilitate the transition to the newly launched Gen 3 Ather 450X.

Commenting on the development, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “July was an exciting month for Ather as we launched the next generation of our 450 series of scooters – the 450X Gen 3. The new scooter is the result of our larger product philosophy of building an ever-improving scooter that will enable consumers to enjoy the proven performance of an Ather 450X with a longer range.”

He further added, “We delivered 2,389 scooters in July, registering a 24% year-on-year growth. Most of the sales are from the last 10 days of the month, as our production line was shut for a couple of weeks to facilitate the transition to the new product. We are confident that the new scooter will allow us to capture a larger market share in the coming months.”

Ather Energy further expanded its retail footprint to three new markets (Mumbai, Kollam and Dehradun) last month and it is now present in 38 Indian cities with 45 experience centres. Phokela also commented about supply chain woes. He said, “Our continuous efforts to strengthen our supply chain are gradually paying off as we see supply chain constraints ease and are hopeful that our monthly volumes will increase significantly.”

