Ather Energy sells 15,256 e-scooters in May 2023: Highest-ever monthly sales

Ather EV Sales May 2023: Ather Energy sold 15,256 electric scooters in India last month, recording a massive 302.8 percent YoY growth, thanks to a low base. This is the company’s highest-ever monthly sales figure.

Ather Energy has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2023. This Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up managed to sell 15,256 units in India last month, recording a massive 302.8 percent YoY growth, thanks to a low base. It’s worth mentioning that this is Ather’s highest monthly sales yet. The detailed report is mentioned in the table below.

Ather Energy May 2023 Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period May’23 May’22 YoY Growth April’23 MoM Growth EV Sales 15,256 3,787 302.8% 8,182 86.4%

Ather Energy sold 15,256 electric scooters in May 2023, recording a 302.8 percent YoY and 86.4 percent MoM growth in sales. In May 2022, its domestic sales stood at 3,787 units while in April this year, the company sold 8,182 units. The company’s strong sales numbers can be attributed to the ever-growing retail network and it currently has 125 experience centres across India.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “We have recorded the best monthly sales in May ’23, with retail sales of 15,256 units, registering 357% year-on-year growth. The market gained strong momentum this month, which can be attributed to the growing underlying demand, fuelled further by the news of the impending revision of the FAME subsidy. This led to some consumers bringing forward their purchases, in order to avail the higher subsidy amount.”

He further added, “We hope to maintain this momentum as the manufacturing industry and its ecosystem continue to grow. As we continue to enhance the charging infrastructure, we installed our 100th Ather Grid fast charger in Bengaluru, ensuring convenient and accessible charging for our customers.”

