Ather Energy reopens dealerships in Chennai, Bengaluru: To expand to eight new cities this year

Deliveries of the Ather 450 have begun in a limited capacity in both cities and will scale up depending on the resumption of operations of other ancillary partners, and permissions for interstate transport of vehicles.

As India has entered the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown with relaxed rules, Ather Energy dealerships have resumed operations in Chennai, a week after the opening of dealerships in Bengaluru. The manufacturer has assured that all possible precautions will be taken at Ather Space including sanitization of the workspace, use of masks, gloves and sanitizers by the service professionals and staff, and practicing social distancing. The move comes after the government in both the cities announced a relaxation for two-wheeler & four-wheeler showrooms, service centres, and firms dealing in automobile spare parts.

The R&D centre in Bengaluru and the experience centers in both cities have opened for a restricted number of employees and customers. The experience centers will be open for limited hours and will operate with limited staff onsite to comply with health & safety guidelines.

To address the economic impact of the lockdown, Ather will continue to innovate on its ownership models, like increasing the financing options available to consumers and introducing batteries on subscription. Ather was the first OEM to introduce lease plans for two-wheelers in India and a post-purchase plan – Ather One – that limits the cost of ownership and usage to Rs 700 per month.

This year Ather will be available in eight new cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata) with their flagship model Ather 450X.

Ather is slowly opening up retail stores and offices and hopes that some semblance of normalcy will be achieved in the coming months. The company has a lot of work that lies ahead to expand pan-India over the coming months, and thankfully, the lockdown has not affected those timelines dramatically. Deliveries of the Ather 450X across India will now begin in Q4 of 2020, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said.

