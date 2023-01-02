Ather Energy registers 9187 unit sales in December 2022

Bangalore-based Ather Energy has registered sales of 9,187 units in December 2022, while also expanding its presence across the country.

Electric scooter startup, Ather Energy, has registered sales of 9,187 units in December 2022, recording a Year-on-Year growth of 389 percent. Several incentives were introduced by the electric mobility startup through Ather Electric December, and its expansion has helped the company register positive growth.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “We exit the year with strong sales momentum, and despite an industry dip of almost 40 percent in two-wheeler sales, our December retails grew by 26 percent over November.”

He added, “Importantly, Tier 2-3 markets continue to show strong adoption rates, which augurs extremely well for EV adoption across the country. We continued expanding our retail footprint, adding 14 new outlets and are now present in 70 cities with 89 Experience Centres.”

“With the year turning, continued industry momentum, and some exciting news lined up for us in January, we expect it to be a bumper month for Ather,” said Phokela.

Ather Energy has expanded its retail presence with the inauguration of 14 experience centres across cities including Nellore, Karimnagar, Udupi, Noida, Kottayam, and Shimoga.

Ather Energy is also hosting the Ather Community Day on 7 January in Bangalore and is expected to announce important updates and its plans for 2023.