Ather Energy raises $128mn in Series E round led by NIIFL and Hero MotoCorp

Ather Energy has raised $128mn in the Series E funding round led by NIIFL’s SOF and Hero MotoCorp. The company plans to use the funds to expand manufacturing facilities, invest in R&D, charging infrastructure and grow its retail network.

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has today announced the completion of its Series E round of funding. The company has raised 128 million US dollars in the latest round of funding. It has been led by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited’s (NIIFL) Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF) and Hero MotoCorp.

It is worth mentioning that Hero MotoCorp is a significant shareholder of Ather Energy and this time, the company has invested again along with other investors. Ather Energy plans to use the funding procured to expand its manufacturing facilities, invest in research and development (R&D), charging infrastructure, and to further grow its retail network.

Ather Energy says that after a strong start to the year, the company registered its highest-ever monthly sales in April 2022 delivering 3,779 units to customers. Booking orders for the Ather 450X are said to be growing at 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Ather Energy is currently present in 32 cities with 38 Experience Centres and it aims to expand to 150 Experience Centres in 100 Indian cities by 2023.

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO and Swapnil Jain, Co-founder & CTO, Ather Energy

Commenting on the investment, Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy, said “The switch to electric is inevitable and FY 22’ was the turning point for electric two-wheeler adoption in India. We are super excited to have NIIF come on board as an investor. They have been at the forefront of the country’s green transition through their investments and initiatives, and we look forward to our association.”

He added, “We would also like to thank Hero MotoCorp, our long-term investor and strategic partner who continues to support our growth. The current round of investment will help us enhance capacities across the board, bring additional focus on new platforms, expand into new geographies, expand our fast-charging network and double down on the reputation we’ve built for making a product that’s high on quality.”

Padmanabh Sinha, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer – NIIFL, said, “We are excited to partner with Ather Energy’s founders and management team who have developed deep expertise in the industry, developed a robust IP portfolio, and built strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities. We are also impressed with Ather Energy’s partnerships for component manufacturing, charging infrastructure and customer financing.”

