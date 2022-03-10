Ather Energy partners with Foxconn to manufacture parts of 450X e-scooter

Ather Energy has partnered with Bharat FIH, a Foxconn Technology Group company, for component manufacturing of its electric scooters. The partnership is said to give impetus to Ather Energy’s national expansion plan.

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric scooter manufacturers, has announced its partnership with Bharat FIH, a Foxconn Technology Group company, to develop and manufacture key components for Ather electric scooters. As a part of this partnership, Bharat FIH will exclusively manufacture Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assemblies for Battery Management Systems, Dashboard, Peripheral Controlling Units, and Drive Control Modules for the Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters.

“The partnership aims to enhance the manufacturing ecosystem to meet the strong demand for their flagship products, the Ather 450X and the 450 Plus,” the company said in an official press statement. These products will be manufactured on a ‘Turn-Key’ model, which will include managing the supply chain logistics and raw material procurement for Ather Energy. Bharat FIH has already begun the production of parts for Ather electric scooters at their facility.

Speaking on this development, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Ather Energy said “The EV industry continues to witness growth at an unprecedented rate with strong demand across segments. Ather Energy also finds itself in the midst of phenomenal growth as we continue to expand our retail footprint across the country. We are working towards strengthening our supply chain to cater to the rising demand for our scooters.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

He further added, “Towards this, we are delighted to partner with Bharat FIH to provide us with the capacity, supply chain capability, and process expertise to achieve our volumes and projections. Bharat FIH has demonstrated incredible capability over the last few months by ramping up very quickly to meet our requirements. This partnership also reflects the opportunities that large auto component manufacturers today recognise in the EV industry.”

Watch Video | Ather 450X Road Test Review:

Josh Foulger, Managing Director, Bharat FIH Ltd. said, “We are excited and hold in high regards for our partnership with Ather Energy in supporting their Electric Vehicle journey in India. With electronics being a significant integral part of an intelligent electric vehicle, we look forward to extending our electronics manufacturing services and technical expertise for the entire range of Ather’s electric scooter offering. We are confident of supporting all the endeavours of an EV Technology company like Ather Energy.“

Ather Energy continues to see a strong response for its electric scooters. To cater to the growing demand, Ather Energy announced the scaling up of its production from 1,20,000 to 4,00,000 units per annum at its Hosur facility. The company has recently acquired even more land to increase production. Over the next three years, Ather plans to increase its annual production capacity to one million scooters, install 5,000 fast chargers across India, increase its network to 600 stores, and more.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 411 India launch on 15th March: Details

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.