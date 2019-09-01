Ather Energy launches new lightweight home charger Ather Dot: What makes it special

Ather Energy has recently launched its new compact and lightweight home charger called Ather Dot. The new Ather Dot home charger will be available for the customers in Chennai and Bengaluru and has been designed especially for the Ather 450 electric scooter. The company says that it took feedback from its existing customers that eventually helped it come up with a home charger that is not only lightweight and compact but is easy to install as well. When it comes to features, the newly launched Ather Dot home charger comes with auto cut off function along with app integration. This means that a customer can monitor the charging levels on the Ather smartphone application.

Ather Dot will be delivered to all Chennai customers along with the scooter. On the other hand, the Bengaluru customers will be getting the Ather Dot with the scooter of they take the delivery after October 2019. Ather Dot unit weighs just 3.5 kg and gets a 2-metre long output cable along with a 1.2-metre long input cable. Ather Dot can charge the scooter from 0 to 80 per cent charge in 4 hours and 30 minutes while a charge from 0 to 100 percent requires a time of 5 hours and 15 minutes.

According to Ather, the charging patterns data reveal that most of the Bengaluru owners charge their scooters either overnight or during the day and hence, the slight spike in charging time will not be affecting the charging behaviour and usage of the customers. The price of the Ather Dot is Rs 1,800 that includes installation charges along with labour charges, GST and consumables.

As the Ather Dot is easy to install, customers who want to get this charger installed on their own will be getting an installation manual as well.