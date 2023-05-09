Ather Energy installs 100th fast-charging station in Bengaluru

Ather Energy has installed its 100th ‘Ather Grid’ fast charger in Bengaluru. The company plans to install 2,500+ fast charging grids by the end of this year.

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, announced that it has installed its 100th fast charging station in Bengaluru. Christened Ather Grid, the company’s fast-charging network has been on an expansion spree. Ather plans to install 2,500+ fast charging grids by the end of 2023 to facilitate a smoother transition to EVs.

100 fast chargers in Bangalore!!!



So far, the Ather Grid across Bangalore has facilitated over 250,000 hours of fast charging.



That's nearly 29 calendar years!



We are thrilled to install our 100th charger in the city and look forward to seeing these numbers grow and become… pic.twitter.com/Uowz8JtCfR — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) May 8, 2023

Ather’s 100th fast charging station in Bengaluru:

Ather Energy has installed its 100th fast charging grid at Third Wave Coffee, Banashankari, in Bengaluru. The company has also entered into an alliance with Third Wave Coffee Roasters to establish fast charging stations at their outlets across the country. Since its inception, Ather has installed over 1,300 charging stations across 85+ cities, making it India’s largest fast-charging network for two-wheelers.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in May 2023: Maruti Jimny to Hyundai Exter

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the milestone, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We are delighted to install our 100th Ather Grid fast-charger in Bengaluru, our home city, and lead the way in strengthening the EV ecosystem. Our fast-growing charging network is a testament of our commitment towards providing a seamless charging experience not just for the Ather community but for the EV ecosystem at large.”

New Ather 450X introduced: Prices reduced

Ather Energy recently revamped its portfolio with the introduction of new variants for the 450X. The Ather 450X is now offered in two trim levels with prices ranging from Rs 98,183 to Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (including state government subsidies). They are claimed to offer a riding range of 146 km per charge but the base variant misses out on hi-tech features.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.