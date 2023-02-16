Ather Energy installs 1,000+ fast charging grids across 80 cities in India

Ather Energy has completed the installation of over 1,000 fast charging grids across 80 cities in India. The company aims to have 2,500+ fast charging stations by the end of 2023.

Ather Energy, one of India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers, today announced that it has installed over 1,000 fast charging stations across 80 cities in India. Christened Ather Grid, the company’s fast charging network has been on an expansion spree and Ather plans to install 2,500+ fast charging grids by the end of 2023 to facilitate a smoother transition to EVs.

Also 1000 fast chargers pan India! https://t.co/NjhJqReIXs — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) February 8, 2023

Ather Energy’s fast charging stations:

Ather Energy aims to build a robust fast-charging network and it recently even released its IP for the charging connector to all OEMs to facilitate an interoperable two-wheeler fast-charging platform. The Ather Grid is currently claimed to be the biggest fast-charging network for two-wheeler EVs in India with 60 percent of current installations in tier-II and tier-III cities.

Also Read: Upcoming Creta-rival mid-size SUVs in India: Seltos facelift to updated Harrier

Ather’s fast-charging stations enable EV owners to charge their vehicles up to 80 percent at the rate of 1.5 km per minute. The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all electric vehicle owners to check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time. Moreover, this facility is being offered free of charge till March 2023.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the milestone, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said “A robust charging infrastructure is one of the major drivers in accelerating faster adoption of electric vehicles. As a brand focused on building a vibrant EV ecosystem, we have made strong investments in building what is already India’s largest public fast-charging network.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Ather 450X Gen 3 First Ride Review:

He further added, “We are accelerating our scale-up, and also adding Neighbourhood Charging – a charging solution focused on semi-private spaces such as apartment blocks, offices, tech parks, etc. We stay committed to investing strategically in the space and supporting the growth of the industry.”

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.