Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Ather Energy today marks the second anniversary of its Ather 450 scooter lineup which will be made available in eight more cities across India within the coming months.

By:Updated: June 5, 2020 5:39:41 PM
Ather 450X

Ather Energy today marks two years since the launch of Ather 450 electric scooter in Bengaluru. Since 2018, the Ather electric scooter has grown immensely popular in Bengaluru and Chennai and the lineup has extended to Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X. The manufacturer now also plans to expand its business to eight more cities in 2020. Ather Energy was the first automobile company in India that offered OTA updates to its customers for upgrading ride modes, adding new features and improving the ride and ownership experience. Ather has rolled out six Over The Air (OTA) software upgrades.

Ather Energy has introduced financial models to make adoption of EVs simpler, including first-in-category lease plans for its electric scooters, with no long term commitment. With the Ather 450X launched in January 2020, the company also rolled out a battery subscription model. Under this, the consumer pays for the scooter, without the cost of the battery. The battery is paid for under a monthly subscription model that only makes the upfront scooter sticker price lower, but also provides a lifelong battery warranty – as long as the customer is on the subscription plan.

The next new roll out from Ather Energy will be that of an exchange program in which customers will be able to exchange any scooter (including combustion engine) with an Ather 450. The company also states that it is working on other ownership models which will be rolled out over the next few months.

Ather Energy will make the Ather 450, Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus available in more cities across the country in the next six months. The company is gearing up to open experience centres through dealerships in Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Coimbatore, and others. The new 400,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Hosur will also open later in the year.

Also read: Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review | ‘X’ means more speed, comfort and range

The lockdown helped Ather reevaluate and reassess its long term goals. From introducing new ownership models and to continue offering the most varied financing options, Ather will ensure that owning an E2W is a hassle-free proposition for any consumer, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO Ather Energy said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

Maruti Suzuki's second solar power plant to offset 5,390 tonnes CO2 annually for next 25 years

Maruti Suzuki's second solar power plant to offset 5,390 tonnes CO2 annually for next 25 years

World Environment Day: Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer of final Formula E virtual race

World Environment Day: Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer of final Formula E virtual race

BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero and more

BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero and more

Upcoming bikes launching in India this month: Royal Enfield Meteor, Hero Xtreme 160R & more!

Upcoming bikes launching in India this month: Royal Enfield Meteor, Hero Xtreme 160R & more!

Germany to make electic car charging stations mandatory at all petrol stations

Germany to make electic car charging stations mandatory at all petrol stations

World Environment Day: Non-polluting e-rickshaws to lead India’s EV revolution

World Environment Day: Non-polluting e-rickshaws to lead India’s EV revolution

Tesla Model 3 rams into crashed truck: Raises questions on Autopilot system

Tesla Model 3 rams into crashed truck: Raises questions on Autopilot system

Sony XAV Extra Bass car touchscreen music system launched: Price, features

Sony XAV Extra Bass car touchscreen music system launched: Price, features

2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review: Master of all Trades but better than the Kia Seltos?

2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review: Master of all Trades but better than the Kia Seltos?

Car sales May 2020: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga drive recovery from COVID-19 crisis

Car sales May 2020: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga drive recovery from COVID-19 crisis

Now pay car insurance premium only for km driven with Tata AIG AutoSafe

Now pay car insurance premium only for km driven with Tata AIG AutoSafe

Hyper Exclusivity! World's only MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML revealed with these special touches

Hyper Exclusivity! World's only MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML revealed with these special touches

Toyota June 2020 car offers: Discounts of up to Rs 32,500 for COVID-19 warriors on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Toyota June 2020 car offers: Discounts of up to Rs 32,500 for COVID-19 warriors on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Ashok Leyland launches BS6 AVTR: India's 1st modular truck platform with complete customisation

Ashok Leyland launches BS6 AVTR: India's 1st modular truck platform with complete customisation

Volkswagen India strengthens its used car business: Introduces Das WeltAuto 3.0

Volkswagen India strengthens its used car business: Introduces Das WeltAuto 3.0