Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Ather Energy today marks the second anniversary of its Ather 450 scooter lineup which will be made available in eight more cities across India within the coming months.

Ather 450X

Ather Energy today marks two years since the launch of Ather 450 electric scooter in Bengaluru. Since 2018, the Ather electric scooter has grown immensely popular in Bengaluru and Chennai and the lineup has extended to Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X. The manufacturer now also plans to expand its business to eight more cities in 2020. Ather Energy was the first automobile company in India that offered OTA updates to its customers for upgrading ride modes, adding new features and improving the ride and ownership experience. Ather has rolled out six Over The Air (OTA) software upgrades.

Ather Energy has introduced financial models to make adoption of EVs simpler, including first-in-category lease plans for its electric scooters, with no long term commitment. With the Ather 450X launched in January 2020, the company also rolled out a battery subscription model. Under this, the consumer pays for the scooter, without the cost of the battery. The battery is paid for under a monthly subscription model that only makes the upfront scooter sticker price lower, but also provides a lifelong battery warranty – as long as the customer is on the subscription plan.

The next new roll out from Ather Energy will be that of an exchange program in which customers will be able to exchange any scooter (including combustion engine) with an Ather 450. The company also states that it is working on other ownership models which will be rolled out over the next few months.

Ather Energy will make the Ather 450, Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus available in more cities across the country in the next six months. The company is gearing up to open experience centres through dealerships in Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Coimbatore, and others. The new 400,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Hosur will also open later in the year.

The lockdown helped Ather reevaluate and reassess its long term goals. From introducing new ownership models and to continue offering the most varied financing options, Ather will ensure that owning an E2W is a hassle-free proposition for any consumer, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO Ather Energy said.

