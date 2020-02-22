Ather Energy confirms its presence in 4 new cities: Check if yours is on the list!

Pre-orders for the Ather 450X - the company's latest electric scooter have already begun at the company's official website at a token amount of Rs 2,500. The Ather 450X is available with two performance packs namely Plus and Pro.

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based startup has announced its presence in four new Indian cities. The company that currently retails its electric scooter in Bengaluru and Chennai had announced that it plans to enter Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad at the time of the launch of the 450X electric scooter. Now the company says that it has been receiving an overwhelming response from other cities as well and Kochi, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata are on the list too. Ather Energy will start the installation of fast chargers in the said cities in the months to come and the deliveries will commence only after that.

Pre-orders for the Ather 450X – the company’s latest offering are already open at the company’s website at a token amount of Rs 2,500. The Ather 450X is available with two performance packs namely Plus and Pro including which the scooter can be purchased at upfront prices of Rs 1.49 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Ather 450X gets a 2.9 kWh battery pack and the respective power and torque outputs stand at 8 bhp and 26 Nm. The new electric scooter offers a range of up to 85 km and can achieve a top speed of 85 kmph.

Commenting on the network expansion plans, Tarun Mehta, CEO and Co-founder Ather Energy said that there’s been an amazing response for the Ather 450X across India and the company has been receiving pre-orders from not just the major metros but also several Tier II & III cities. He added that similarly, there have been over 2000 requests for retail partnerships and by the end of 2020, Ather will be present in 10 cities and will continue to scale up to more than 30 cities by the year 2023. Mehta also said that the brand’s only focus now is scaling the experience of Ather 450X to all over the country.

