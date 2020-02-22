Ather Energy confirms its presence in 4 new cities: Check if yours is on the list!

Pre-orders for the Ather 450X - the company's latest electric scooter have already begun at the company's official website at a token amount of Rs 2,500. The Ather 450X is available with two performance packs namely Plus and Pro.

By:Published: February 22, 2020 2:21:49 PM

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based startup has announced its presence in four new Indian cities. The company that currently retails its electric scooter in Bengaluru and Chennai had announced that it plans to enter Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad at the time of the launch of the 450X electric scooter. Now the company says that it has been receiving an overwhelming response from other cities as well and Kochi, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata are on the list too. Ather Energy will start the installation of fast chargers in the said cities in the months to come and the deliveries will commence only after that.

Also Read Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

Pre-orders for the Ather 450X – the company’s latest offering are already open at the company’s website at a token amount of Rs 2,500. The Ather 450X is available with two performance packs namely Plus and Pro including which the scooter can be purchased at upfront prices of Rs 1.49 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Ather 450X gets a 2.9 kWh battery pack and the respective power and torque outputs stand at 8 bhp and 26 Nm. The new electric scooter offers a range of up to 85 km and can achieve a top speed of 85 kmph.

Commenting on the network expansion plans, Tarun Mehta, CEO and Co-founder Ather Energy said that there’s been an amazing response for the Ather 450X across India and the company has been receiving pre-orders from not just the major metros but also several Tier II & III cities. He added that similarly, there have been over 2000 requests for retail partnerships and by the end of 2020, Ather will be present in 10 cities and will continue to scale up to more than 30 cities by the year 2023. Mehta also said that the brand’s only focus now is scaling the experience of Ather 450X to all over the country.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

Gulf Oil, Pitstop to launch doorstep car service & repair initiative: 250 service vans to be launched this year

Gulf Oil, Pitstop to launch doorstep car service & repair initiative: 250 service vans to be launched this year

3D scanner to be installed at Mohali to reduce road accidents by identifying exact reasons

3D scanner to be installed at Mohali to reduce road accidents by identifying exact reasons

New Honda Shine 125 launched: Higher mileage, BS6 engine, new features

New Honda Shine 125 launched: Higher mileage, BS6 engine, new features

BS6 Hyundai Venue, i20 petrol prices out: How much more you need to pay!

BS6 Hyundai Venue, i20 petrol prices out: How much more you need to pay!

BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

2020 Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed: Large touchscreen with segment first features!

2020 Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed: Large touchscreen with segment first features!

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year

BS6 Hero Glamour, Passion Pro launched: Xtreme 160R revealed ahead of launch

BS6 Hero Glamour, Passion Pro launched: Xtreme 160R revealed ahead of launch