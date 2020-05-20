Ather Energy India expansion plans intact: 450X electric scooter deliveries pushed to Q4 2020

Ather Energy plans to extend its presence in eight new cities this year. These include Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

Having recently resumed operations in Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather Energy is now gearing up to expand to several new cities as part of its expansion plan announced during the unveiling of the Ather 450X earlier this year. Already present and popular in two cities Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather will now extend footprint to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata this year. The manufacturer has said that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has not affected the expansion plans.

Furthermore, Ather has also confirmed that the deliveries of its new flagship scooter 450X will now begin in the fourth quarter of 2020 instead of Q3.

The company has a lot of work that lies ahead to expand pan-India over the coming months, and thankfully, the lockdown has not affected those timelines dramatically. Deliveries of the Ather 450X across India will now begin in Q4 of 2020, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said.

Ather 450X electric scooter was launched in India in January this year at a price of Rs 99,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) plus a subscription plan. The scooter will be available with two performance packs namely Pro and Plus that are priced at Rs 1699 and Rs 1999, respectively.

The 450X boasts more power and torque and while the top speed remains limited to 80 km/h as it is on eth Ather 450, the 450X is quicker off the line. It comes with an additional ride mode called Warp besides the standard Eco, Ride, and Sport. The total charging time for the battery on the Ather 450X is 5 hour 45 minutes with a regular home charger but can be charged using a fast charger which delivers a claimed 1.45 km per minute.

