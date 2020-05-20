Ather Energy India expansion plans intact: 450X electric scooter deliveries pushed to Q4 2020

Ather Energy plans to extend its presence in eight new cities this year. These include Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

By:Published: May 20, 2020 11:28:06 AM

Having recently resumed operations in Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather Energy is now gearing up to expand to several new cities as part of its expansion plan announced during the unveiling of the Ather 450X earlier this year. Already present and popular in two cities Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather will now extend footprint to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata this year. The manufacturer has said that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has not affected the expansion plans.

Furthermore, Ather has also confirmed that the deliveries of its new flagship scooter 450X will now begin in the fourth quarter of 2020 instead of Q3.

The company has a lot of work that lies ahead to expand pan-India over the coming months, and thankfully, the lockdown has not affected those timelines dramatically. Deliveries of the Ather 450X across India will now begin in Q4 of 2020, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said.

Also read: Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review | ‘X’ means more speed, comfort and range

Ather 450X electric scooter was launched in India in January this year at a price of Rs 99,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) plus a subscription plan. The scooter will be available with two performance packs namely Pro and Plus that are priced at Rs 1699 and Rs 1999, respectively.

The 450X boasts more power and torque and while the top speed remains limited to 80 km/h as it is on eth Ather 450, the 450X is quicker off the line. It comes with an additional ride mode called Warp besides the standard Eco, Ride, and Sport. The total charging time for the battery on the Ather 450X is 5 hour 45 minutes with a regular home charger but can be charged using a fast charger which delivers a claimed 1.45 km per minute.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Vespa, Aprilia dealerships reopen in Karnataka: 21 outlets now operational

Vespa, Aprilia dealerships reopen in Karnataka: 21 outlets now operational

Top internship programs by Mercedes-Benz, MG for a power-packed automotive career

Top internship programs by Mercedes-Benz, MG for a power-packed automotive career

Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay