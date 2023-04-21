scorecardresearch

Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs TVS iQube: New prices compared!

With the price cut, Ather 450X has also let go of many features including the riding modes, how does it rake up with the competition?

Written by Arushi Rawat
Ola s1 pro vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube: Prices compared.

Ather Energy has launched a new base variant of its 450X electric scooter with a price tag of Rs 98,183 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Ather has slashed the price by almost Rs. 19,000 and discontinued the Ather Plus variant. The top-of-the-line 450X Pro Pack’s price is now at Rs. 1.28 lakh, down by Rs. 14,000. 

Ather 450XRs. 98,183 – Rs. 1.28 lakh
Ola S1 ProRs. 1,24,999
TVS iQube Rs. 99,130 (including Fame II subsidy)

With the price cut, the Ather 450X has also let go of many features such as riding modes, Smart dashboard user interface, Google Maps integration, park assist, auto hold etc, but continues to be powered by the same 3.7 kWh battery pack offering 146 km of range. Using the same 6.2 kW motor as before, the e-scooter has a top speed of 90km/hr. Read all about the price cut HERE

Ola S1 Pro

SpecificationS1 AirS1S1 Pro
Battery pack2, 3 & 4 kWh 2 & 3 kWh4 kWh
Range (claimed)85 – 165 km91 – 141 km181 km
Riding modesEco, Normal, SportsEco, Normal, SportsEco, Normal, Sports, Hyper

Ola S1 and S1 Pro get a hyperdrive electric motor with a peak power output of 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) while the S1 Air gets a smaller 4.5 kW (6 bhp) motor.

TVS iQube

The TVS iQube is offered in two variants called Standard and S that get the same 3.04 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Both variants claim to offer a riding range of 100 km on a single charge. While the standard variant of the TVS iQube costs Rs 99,130 the ‘S’ variant is priced at Rs 1.04 lakh, on-road Delhi.

