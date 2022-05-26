Ather 450X now gets TPMS as an accessory: Priced at Rs 4,999

Ather Energy is now offering TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) as an official accessory for the Ather 450X at Rs 4,999. The company is also planning to launch a smart helmet in the near future.

Ather Energy is one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers and the company wants to lead the EV space in terms of innovation. This Bengaluru-based EV maker recently introduced its latest OTA (over-the-air) update, Atherstack Cylon. Now, the company has even launched its first-ever official accessory, TPMS, for the Ather 450X at Rs 4,999.

Ather Energy says that the TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) will be available at all its experience/service centres across the country. One can purchase it for Rs 4,999 and the TPMS will be fitted internally in the wheel rim to ensure it remains safe from being stolen and also lasts longer.

Ather’s TPMS will provide real-time tyre pressure information and alerts on the electric scooter’s dashboard without any subscription. One can also get real-time information & alerts about the inflation pressure on their smartphone in case they have the Ather Connect Pro subscription.

Ather says that the TPMS will have a built-in battery that is estimated to last 3-5 years from the date of installation. As per our sources, Ather Energy is planning to bring a slew of other accessories as well, including a smart helmet in the near future.

