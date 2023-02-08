Ather 450X now gets corporate discounts: Benefits worth Rs 16,259 announced

Ather Energy has rolled out corporate discounts for employees of over 2,500 organisations. One can get benefits worth up to Rs 16,259 while purchasing a new Ather 450X electric scooter.

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has rolled out its new corporate outreach program to promote e-mobility in the country. The company’s month-long program will be valid till February 28, 2023. It has been introduced to target employees from over 2,500 organisations and will offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,259 in total for corporate workers.

Ather Energy Corporate Discounts: Details

Ather is offering a corporate discount worth Rs 4,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 4,000, and tax savings on loans to purchase its e-scooters. On the product front, the company is giving a complimentary 2-year extended battery warranty worth Rs 8,259 over the EV manufacturer’s warranty of 3 years. These offers are valid till February 28, 2023.

According to Ather Energy, its corporate offers are available to employees of major leading organisations like Reliance Jio Infocomm, Wipro Technologies, Samsung India, Myntra, Tata Technologies, IRCTC, Bharti Airtel, etc. This Bengaluru-based EV start-up is also offering to install charging infrastructure at workplaces.

2023 Ather 450X: Price and specifications

The 2023 Ather 450X has been recently launched in India at Rs 1.42 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It features a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 6 kW electric motor that develops 26 Nm of peak torque. This e-scooter is claimed to offer a riding range of 146 km per charge in ideal conditions and gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen dash that shows a host of information.

