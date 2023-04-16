Ather 450X now costs under Rs 1 lakh: Is it value for money?

Ather has pulled the plug on the 450 Plus and replaced it with the new 450X entry-level trim. We decode its features and what are its hits and misses.

The price wars have begun in the electric scooter segment and Ather has decided to undercut its competition by launching a new entry-level 450X minus the Pro Pack. Not only is the company introducing a more affordable 450X but even the fully-loaded version’s price has been slashed, making it more accessible for buyers.

Ather 450X: No frills, but affordable

Let’s start with some good news. Starting from Rs 98,079, ex-showroom Delhi, the Ather 450X is almost Rs 19,000 lesser than the now defunct Ather Plus variant. Even the top-of-the-line 450X Pro Pack’s price tag has been trimmed by around Rs 14,000 and is now available at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom.

Now the catch here is that by slashing the price, the entry-level 450X misses out on multiple riding modes — Warp, Sport, Ride, Eco and SmartEco. The company has also kept aside a couple of convenient functions like Park Assist or reverse and Hill Assist for the premium Pro Pack.

Another gaping exclusion is the 7-inch colour instrument cluster which is replaced with a dull grey scale dash. Hence the entry-level 450X doesn’t come equipped with smart features like 4G LTE sim, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, auto indicator off function, follow me lights, tyre pressure monitor system (TPMS), call and music controls etc.

Only the Pro Pack comes with connectivity features like navigation, over-the-air updates, live tracking, document storage and a connected mobile app.

Ather 450X: Specifications

Ather has not tinkered with the hardware, therefore, both variants get identical specs. Both are powered by a 3.7kWh Lithium-ion battery with a power output of 6.4kW (8.5bhp) and 26Nm of torque. The Ather scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph and does 0-40km in 3.3 seconds. According to the Ather, it offers a range of 146 km.

Ather 450X: Charging options

Even though both variants get the same hardware, the entry-level Ather can’t access the company’s fast charge Grid stations. Also with standard home charging speed, the lower variant scooter takes 15 hours and 20 minutes to juice up to 100 per cent. In comparison, the Pro Pack ensures that the scooter charges in 5 hours and 40 minutes. Hence, there’s a huge difference in the charging time.

Both trims come with a standard warranty of 3 years or 30,000 km for the vehicle and charger. In terms of the battery warranty, the low spec gets 3 years or 30,000 km coverage while the Pro Pack comes with 5 years or 60,000 km.