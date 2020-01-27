Ather 450X India launch tomorrow: Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube rival to get improved specs, features!

Ather 450X smart electric scooter is all set to be launched in India tomorrow at an event in New Delhi. With this, the Bengaluru-based start-up will be upping its game in India's electric scooter territory that now has some challenging players like Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. Compared to the Ather 450, the upcoming 450X will come with better features and specifications and will be faster. A few days back, Express Drives interacted with Tarun Mehta, who is the CEO and Co-Founder of Ather Energy. Tarun told us that there is a good news for prospective Ather customers. The electric scooter won't be limited for sale just in Bengaluru and Chennai where Ather is present currently. Instead, the 450X will be available across India. He further adds that everything on the Ather 450X from its dashboard to software and performance has been upped from the 450 including its availability.

Ather Energy started sending out invite codes in limited numbers for the purchase of the 450X. In order to be specific, people who have shown interest in Ather products over the last few years along with existing customers who have been doing the same are a part of the Ather community. The 450X invite code has been shared with such people as of now. A few days back, Ather Energy released a new teaser video that suggests that the scooter will be launched in multiple colour options.

Now coming to the performance aspect, the Ather 450X will be an improvement over the 450 e-scooter. The latter currently has a 2.4 kW lithium-ion battery coupled with a BLDC motor that offers a maximum torque output of 20.5 Nm. The Ather 450 can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds and is capable of achieving a top speed of 80 kmph. The maximum range offered by the scooter is 75 km range on a single full charge in Eco mode and this figure is a realistic one.

More details on the Ather 450X including its price to be out tomorrow, so stay tuned for all the action.