Ather 450X gets a new entry-level variant: Priced from Rs 98,183

The Ather 450X has been introduced in a new entry-level variant and it has been priced at Rs 98,183, ex-showroom Delhi. This electric scooter is claimed to offer a range of 146 km per charge.

Ather Energy has revamped its electric scooter portfolio with the introduction of new variants for the 450X. The 2023 Ather 450X is offered in two trim levels with prices starting at Rs 98,183, ex-showroom Delhi (including state government subsidies). While its top-spec variant with the Pro pack is targeted toward the youth, the new entry-level model will help the company to boost its sales.

2023 Ather 450X: Variant-wise prices

City

450X

450X with Pro pack Ahmedabad (incl. state subsidy) Rs 96,588 Rs 1.26 lakh Delhi (incl. state subsidy) Rs 98,183 Rs 1.28 lakh Bangalore Rs 1.15 lakh Rs 1.45 lakh Kolkata Rs 1.16 lakh Rs 1.46 lakh Chennai Rs 1.16 lakh Rs 1.47 lakh Mumbai Rs 1.19 lakh Rs 1.49 lakh

The new entry-level variant of the Ather 450X has been priced at Rs 98,183 while the top-spec model that will come loaded with all the bells and whistles, thanks to the Pro pack, will retail at Rs 1.28 lakh. All prices ex-showroom Delhi (including state government subsidies). It will take on the likes of the TVS iQube, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, Hero Vida V1, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

Ather 450X’s entry-level variant: What’s new?

Both the variants of the Ather 450X share the same design and hardware bits. But, the new entry-level variant misses out on a lot of features. It is offered with a 7.0-inch TFT cluster but sports a greyscale interface instead of the multi-colour unit on the Pro pack variant. The other omissions include Bluetooth connectivity, navigation & OTA updates, hill-hold assist and park assist.

Watch Video | 2022 Ather 450X Review:

Ather 450X: Battery, range and performance

The Ather 450X features a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 6 kW electric motor that develops 26 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 146 km per charge in ideal conditions. The new base-spec variant of the 450X misses out on riding modes and gets a slow charger that takes more than 15 hours to recharge it from 0 to 100 percent.

